3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $182,000

Back on the market with a new roof! Don't miss this one again. One of the most desired homes is an updated one level, three bedroom, two bathroom home with plenty of room between the house and the neighbors with no carpet. Here it is! You will love the privacy on this 1.2 acre lot. Conveniently located 3 miles from Exit 7 I-81 and 3 miles from Exit 14 I-81. Spacious concrete driveway, concrete back patio, and covered rocking chair porch. Inside you will find hardwood floors, updated kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, double pane windows, and a move-in ready home. Pull down stairs provide extra storage in attic. A gentle creek is on the neighbors property, but this home is not in the flood zone. Septic system is a special one made for land that does not have proper soil absorption for a traditional system. It is maintained by a private company at a cost of approximately $400 per year. Service includes bi-yearly pump outs and chemicals , as well as monthly testing. Buyers and buyers agents' to verify information taken from owners and public record.

