3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $179,900

This well-maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large lot near the lake is now available! Enjoy the peace of living in the country while only being 10 minutes from town. This property features a large open living area with kitchen, den and a bonus room. If you are looking for an affordable home in Washington County with one-level living, this property may be the one! This home features a metal roof and vinyl siding for easy to no exterior maintenance. Great layout with walk-in closets in all three bedrooms, heat pump, laundry area, gas fireplace an attached carport PLUS an additional covered shelter area in the backyard which could be converted into a workshop or garage - or also potentially used for additional covered parking. In ground pool is currently covered however the liner has been replaced approximately one year ago and has been well-maintained. Sheds and outbuildings offer even more storage space outside. Book your appointment today!