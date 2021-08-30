This one has been completely renovated for you! This 3/4 bedroom, 3 bath home is ready for it's new owners! This home features new updates including but not limited to: new flooring, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, new vanities, new granite countertops, new vinyl siding and so much more!! Schedule your showing today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $179,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 7 min to read
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tremors of emotion shook intensive care unit nurse Alicia Deel’s voice as she recounted treating critically ill COVID-19 pati…
- Updated
Freshman Ryan O’Quinn launched his high school career by throwing three touchdown passes and also rushing for a score as Ridgeview rolled to a 41-6 season-opening victory over the J.I. Burton Raiders on Thursday night at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium.
- Updated
Check out the predictions for 13 high school football games slated to be held across far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee tonight and Saturday.
The weekend was a deadly one on the region’s highways -- with four fatalities in Southwest Virginia and one in Sullivan County, Tennessee.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputy died Tuesday evening following a battle with COVID-19.
Five more Southwest Virginia residents who conspired with more than 30 others to file fraudulent claims for more than $499,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits, mail fraud and associated offenses have pleaded guilty.
DAMASCUS, Va. — A quaint, boutique short-stay lodge in the heart of downtown Damascus has opened for business, expecting to woo more travelers…
PREP ROUNDUP: Gage Quina (Holston), Ethan Mullins (Wise Central), Tyler Sanches (North Greene), Kaiden Atkinson (Rural Retreat) among Friday's standouts
Chris Akers (Holston), Michael Crist (Radford), Eric Tilson (North Greene), Brett McPherson (Cumberland Gap) win new games at new places as head coaches on Friday night.
- Updated
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion does not proceed without considerable challenges, primarily from the pandemic. As of Tuesday morning, five acts have withdrawn from the festival.
A Marion man died Friday and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Smyth County, officials said.