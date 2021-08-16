 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $174,900

This is a great opportunity to have an awesome investment property and have your own mini farm. If your looking for a nice country setting then you need to check this out ASAP. A cabin that has been remodeled to include 2 bedrooms and 1 bath is on the property for you to rent out or for a second family member to live in. You can have your own farm animals to share this great piece of property with. There is a 16 X 20 front deck to sit and relax on. Also a 18 X 36 detached garage with a concrete floor. This one is sure to check all the boxes. Schedule your showing today.

