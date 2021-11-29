 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $169,000

Convenience, Convenience, Convenience! Here is an amazing opportunity to stop renting and start owning! This beautiful hybrid property can be used as a business or made into a home all your own. This inviting one-level home includes three bedrooms and one full bath that offers flowing hardwoods throughout and gives an at-home feel. The unfinished basement has an astonishing amount of storage space or could be possibly be finished into more living space. This property is walking distance to shops, restaurants, grocery store, movie theater and more! Don't miss out on this one it wont last long. Give us a call today!

