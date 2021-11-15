 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $168,000

WOW! Come check out this LIKE NEW HOME conveniently located to Abingdon and Damascus. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home has had a complete makeover and is ready for its new owner. Updates include a brand new roof, new windows, new HVAC system, completely remodeled bathrooms, brand new kitchen with granite countertops, and beautiful new hardwood floors! Folks, this one is move in ready! Schedule your showing today! Owner/Agent

