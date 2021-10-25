 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $164,900

3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $164,900

3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $164,900

This property is well located to schools and to all of Abingdon's amenities and approximately four miles from Interstate 81. Well located to The Spear Head Trail and home of the World Famous Barter Theater. Its approximately twenty minutes from Bristol Motor Speedway as well at well located to Johnson City and Kingsport Tn. This property offers an opportunity for nice starter or retirement home. Lot is easily mowed and there is a fenced area in back for a pet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts