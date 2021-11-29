Location, Location, Location! 3 bed, 2 bath home resting on a pedestal that is walking distance to the farmer's market, grocery store, parks, and more! Right in the heart of historic Abingdon VA. Enter from the covered carport into the soothing great room, moving forward into the open concept kitchen offering ample room for the chief cook to prepare those evening dinners. Just steps off the kitchen you will find two spacious bedrooms with full bath to share between. Moving on you will find a charming study or make it your own area and a functional laundry area. Separated from the other bedrooms and bath you will find the exceptional master bedroom having its own private bath. Now let's move outside just off the kitchen to where we find an open deck space awaiting you and your grill for a great place to chill. One level living, walking distance to town and stones throw from I-81... don't wonder what happened make it happen!
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $159,000
