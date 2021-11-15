3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $159,000

Motivated Sellers! Come check out the space in this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a new roof and conveniently located to all things Abingdon. This home features a large kitchen with a huge addition currently used as a dining room/office and great for entertaining a crowd. The living room has had a revamp with wood planking on the fireplace and fresh paint. On the main level you will find 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Downstairs in the walk out basement, you will find a large bedroom or den, plenty of storage and another bathroom. Outside you will love the large carport which is currently used as an outside patio area but could easily be enclosed to create a one car garage. In the summer you will enjoy lots of fresh fruit from your blueberry bush, pear tree and grafted apple tree with 3 different types apples! This one is a must see so schedule your showing today! *Roof replaced in July 2020, outdoor sewer lines replaced in Spring 2020.