3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $155,500

This spacious home sits nestled on a beautiful lot in a quiet and private neighborhood only minutes from I-81 access, South Holston Lake, & downtown Historic Abingdon. This home offers one level living with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, & laundry. The living room boasts a nice wood burning fireplace, wet bar, & vaulted ceilings. The Master Suite features a walk in closet, bath with double sink vanity, garden tub, & convenient linen closet. The kitchen offers plentiful cabinets & ample room for addition of a kitchen island. In addition to an open back deck, this home offers a large covered front porch where you can enjoy watching the abundant wildlife & beautiful country sunrises! The private road leading in to the property is an enjoyable walking space & offers majestic views of the surrounding countryside. This home is well built with exterior walls consisting of 2x6 studs. Ceilings were just recently painted & the main living area has been painted as well. This home has recently been updated with a new metal roof & brick foundation in 2021. New central heating & cooling system was added approximately 7 years ago.