3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $154,900

This one has been completely renovated for you! This 3/4 bedroom, 3 bath home is ready for it's new owners! This home features new updates including but not limited to: new flooring, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, new vanities, new granite countertops, new vinyl siding and so much more!! Schedule your showing today!!

