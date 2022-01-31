 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $150,000

  • Updated
****Multiple offers - Please submit highest and best offer by Sunday 1/30 at 5pm****The breath-taking Virginia mountain views from this home's front and back porch will be the highlight of each day when you own this home. Your home is just down the road from the Creeper Trail and Alvarado Station, Abingdon Winery and the South Holston River. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath home offers you 1,332 sq ft of living space on the main level and another 1,332 sq ft available in the basement which features walk out access to the driveway. This home is in need of some love and attention and it is offered AS IS to interested buyers/investors.

