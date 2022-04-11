Location, Location, Location! 3 bed, 2 bath home resting on a pedestal that is walking distance to the farmer's market, grocery store, parks, and more! Right in the heart of historic Abingdon VA. Enter from the covered carport into the soothing great room, moving forward into the open concept kitchen offering ample room for the chief cook to prepare those evening dinners. Just steps off the kitchen you will find two spacious bedrooms with full bath to share between. Moving on you will find a charming study or make it your own area and a functional laundry area. Separated from the other bedrooms and bath you will find the exceptional master bedroom having its own private bath. Now let's move outside just off the kitchen to where we find an open deck space awaiting you and your grill for a great place to chill. One level living, walking distance to town and stones throw from I-81... don't wonder what happened make it happen!
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $149,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The road to Saturday's soft opening of Tip'n the Scale, Jim, Jeff, and Maggie Cooke's cheesecake bakery on Pennsylvania Avenu…
Abingdon’s long-awaited sports complex opens Saturday after almost a decade in planning and preparation.
The investigation found that owners of the restaurants failed to pay 55 employees $196,000 in overtime back wages, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
BRISTOL, Va. — Not every idyllic getaway requires passports, airline tickets or crossing time zones.
A motorcyclist from Bristol, Tennessee has died after a wreck Monday in Washington County, Virginia, where he was being pursued by a deputy fr…
For the fourth time in the last 11 months, Tennessee High has a new football coach. Expect that revolving door to end with Josh Holt.
WATCH NOW: What rain? Abingdon overcomes wet conditions, topples Wise County Central 10-0 in Mountain 7 showdown
Jett Humphreys is not the average freshman baseball player. With a consistent two-pitch combination to go with a combative mound presence, Humphreys flashed his potential Tuesday as the Abingdon Falcons steamed to a 10-0 win over the Wise Central Warriors in five innings.
The Bristol Tennessee City Council heard from a resident representing the neighbors of Steele Creek Colony concerning the city’s premature plan to replace the Steele Creek Golf Course with a campground.
Thomas Walker High School sophomore Eden Muncy threw the most perfect of perfect games on Monday as she struck out all 21 batters she faced in an 8-0 softball victory over Ketchikan, Alaska, in the Grand Strand Classic in South Carolina.
Wrapping her hands around a warm mug of coffee, Sarah Scyphers steals a minute from her busy morning schedule to gaze out her kitchen window, catching the morning sun shining on the hills that surround her Meadowview home.