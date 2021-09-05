 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $149,900

You will love the view from Rim Road! Conveniently located between Abingdon and Bristol, on a large corner lot with flat back yard. Low traffic street and quiet country living with low county taxes. Large living room and dining area. Fireplace and built in features. Three hardwood floored bedrooms. One bathroom with a double vanity. Large unfinished basement with a one car garage. The second garage was converted to a laundry area. New deck under construction and water and electric to be turned on by Friday 8/13. Tons of potential! Information taken from owners and public record as a courtesy. Buyer's and Buyer's Agents to verify.

