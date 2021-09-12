3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $149,000

One level ranch with beautiful views. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open living room dining room. Full refurnished basement could easily be finished for more living space. One car drive under garage. Wood stone in basement. Enjoy your evenings relaxing on the covered front porch or the private back deck. You will enjoy the produce from your property. There is blackberry vines, grapes, blueberries, apple, pecan, peach, and pear trees. Owner cuts the entire acreage with a zero turn mower. Sellers have been feeding the birds for years. Bird watchers paradise!