3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $149,000

Several building sites on this beautiful 18.9 acre parcel. Unbelievable views. Approximately 6.7 acres you could use for pasture or for raising crops. Barn and 4 outbuildings. Seller will be taking the small building with them. Small house on the property could make a get away house, vacation rental, or you could live there while building your dream home. Features 3 bedroom, 1 bath, full unfinished basement. Roof, windows, and painting recently done. Heat is baseboard. There is also a wall propane heater. No propane tank- property is in the land use program for lower taxes. There is about 10 varieties of apple trees, concord grape vines. Property has public water and also has a well.