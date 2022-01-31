Updated one level brick ranch home featuring 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom. Hardwood floors, Large oversized 2 car carport.Updates include new metal roof, new hvac system, new bathroom, fresh paint and more!This home is just 5 minutes from the heart of Abingdon and interstate 81 with great shopping and restaurants.There is a small creek on the back of the property. Buyers/buyers agents please verify all info taken from third party sources.
3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $144,900
- Updated
