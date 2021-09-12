3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $139,900

One level living in a country setting, but not too far to go get that milk and bread! The Interior has been freshly painted and new carpet has been installed! The house has three bedrooms and one bath with storage in the house and in the shed. A French Drain has been installed to alleviate moisture under the house. The roof is approximately 7-8 years old. Comcast internet is available. This could be an ideal first home, a home needed for downsizing or investment property.(The electric cook top appears to have two burners that do not work. ) Call now.