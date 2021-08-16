3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $129,900

Built circa 1890's, this unique property provides so much potential offering a lovely large farmhouse with creek frontage! With some tender care and renovations, this property would be an excellent country get away or permanent residence. Multiple outbuildings are located throughout the property including an old barn, spring house, and storage buildings. The property has been surveyed and extends over Little Mocassin Creek with nice acreage on the other side of the creek to be included! The farmhouse features a large covered front porch, spacious rooms, lovely staircase, and large entry foyer.