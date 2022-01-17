3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $124,900

Priced to sell! This well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Doublewide has new and newer laminate flooring throughout. This home has a front porch/deck and thru the front door there is a HUGE living room with a corner gas fireplace. The master bedroom suite is on the right end of the home with a large walk-in closet with access from the bedroom and full bath. The master bath has a large shower as well as a corner soaking tub along with a double vanity and cabinets for storage/towels. The kitchen has a breakfast area as well as a large island in the kitchen and is very light and bright with lots of windows for natural light. The appliances are in good condition and the dishwasher is new. There are two additional bedrooms with an additional full bath (tub/shower). The laundry room/mud room is right off the kitchen area. The side covered porch is great and offers good space to relax.