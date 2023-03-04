Like new HOME! A gorgeous and quite place to enjoy the country air and views, but still a short drive to shopping, hospital, and dining? This lovely home was completed in 2018! Beautiful wood floors run throughout the home, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in wet areas. The main living area of the home has an open concept that makes enjoying family and friends easy and enjoyable. The master bedroom is on one end of the home while the 2 other bedrooms are on the other side. You will find a spacious master with a walk-in closet and private attached bath. The other bedrooms are roomy with large closets for storage. A dining room sits between the open living area and kitchen with french doors opening onto a deck for more entertaining space. On the other end of the kitchen is a sliding door bringing in loads of natural light to a small breakfast area. Access to the large laundry room and the garage are located off of the kitchen.