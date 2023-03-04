Like new HOME! A gorgeous and quite place to enjoy the country air and views, but still a short drive to shopping, hospital, and dining? This lovely home was completed in 2018! Beautiful wood floors run throughout the home, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in wet areas. The main living area of the home has an open concept that makes enjoying family and friends easy and enjoyable. The master bedroom is on one end of the home while the 2 other bedrooms are on the other side. You will find a spacious master with a walk-in closet and private attached bath. The other bedrooms are roomy with large closets for storage. A dining room sits between the open living area and kitchen with french doors opening onto a deck for more entertaining space. On the other end of the kitchen is a sliding door bringing in loads of natural light to a small breakfast area. Access to the large laundry room and the garage are located off of the kitchen.The garage is oversized so 2 cars, space for a work area and lawn mower aren't a problem. Enjoy the beautiful views while sitting on the large covered front porch or watch the cows, the turkey and deer from the back deck. One year lease, the first months rent, plus a months rent as a security deposit due upon move-in. For this beautiful, newer home, ''NO Smokers, NO Pets''. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of yard. Home is wired for internet & cable provided by Comcast. All info provided as a courtesy, subject to E&O. Tenant/Tenant's Agent to confirm. Any potential tenants must complete and submit a tenant application on Zillow. A VAR lease will be used for leasing agreement. Owner will be taking applications up through the weekend. Applications submitted through Zillow are required before scheduling viewings.