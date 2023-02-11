BOYS
TENNESSEE
District 1-AAAA
at Tribe Athletic Complex, Kingsport
Monday
Science Hill vs. Daniel Boone, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
West Ridge vs. David Crockett, 6 p.m.
Science Hill/Daniel Boone winner vs. Dobyns-Bennett, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Third-Place Game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
***
District-AAA
at Elizabethton High School
Friday
Elizabethton vs. Volunteer, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Elizabethton/Volunteer winner vs. Tennessee High, 4:30 p.m.
Sullivan East vs. Unicoi County, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Third-Place Game, 5 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
***
VIRGINIA
Black Diamond District
At Riverview Elementary/Middle School (Grundy)
Monday
Semifinals
Honaker vs. Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Grundy vs. Hurley, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Third-Place Game, 5:30p.m.
Championship Game, 8:30 p.m.
***
Cumberland District
At UVa-Wise’s Prior Center
Monday
First Round
Thomas Walker vs. Rye Cove, 7 p.m.
J.I. Burton vs. Castlewood, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
Eastside vs. J.I. Burton-Castlewood winner, 6:45 p.m.
Twin Springs vs. Thomas Walker-Rye Cove winner, 8:15 p.m.
Friday
Finals
JV Championship: Eastside vs. Twin Springs, 5:15 p.m.
Third-Place Game, 7 p.m.
Championship Game, 8:30 p.m.
***
Hogoheegee District
Monday
First Round
Rural Retreat at Northwood, 6:30 p.m.
Holston at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Semifinals
At Lebanon High School
Lebanon vs. Northwood-Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie vs. Patrick Henry-Holston winner, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
Finals
At Lebanon High School
Third-Place Game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship Game, 8:30 p.m.
***
Mountain Empire District
Monday
First Round
Galax at Bland County, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Grayson County, 7 p.m.
Giles at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
Bland County-Galax winner at George Wythe
Grayson County-Fort Chiswell winner vs. Auburn-Giles winner
Saturday
Finals
Site TBD
Third-Place Game
Championship Game
***
Mountain 7 District
Monday
John Battle at Gate City, 6 p.m.
Lee High at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
Wise County Central at Union, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
At Abingdon High School
Abingdon vs. Union-Wise County Central winner, 6 p.m.
Ridgeview-Lee High winner vs. Gate City-John Battle winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Finals
At Abingdon High School
Third-Place Game, 6 p.m.
Championship Game, 8 p.m.
***
Southwest District
Tuesday
Richlands at Tazewell, 6 p.m.
Thursday
at Virginia High School
Marion vs. Graham, 6 p.m.
Richlands-Tazewell winner vs. Virginia High, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
at Virginia High School
Third-place game, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
***
GIRLS
TENNESSEE
District 1-AAAA
at Tribe Athletic Complex, Kingsport
Monday
Dobyns-Bennett vs. Science Hill, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
West Ridge vs. Daniel Boone, 6 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett/Science Hill winner vs. David Crockett, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Third-Place Game, 3 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
***
District 1-AAA
at Elizabethton High School
Friday
Sullivan East vs. Volunteer, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Sullivan East/Volunteer winner vs. Elizabethton, 3 p.m.
Unicoi County vs. Tennessee High, 6 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20
Third-Place Game, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
***
GIRLS
Black Diamond District
At Riverview Elementary/Middle School (Grundy)
Saturday, Feb. 11
First Round
Council 41, Hurley 19
Monday
Semifinals
Honaker vs. Council, 4 p.m.
Twin Valley vs. Grundy, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Third-Place Game, 4 p.m.
Championship Game, 7 p.m.
***
Cumberland District
At UVa-Wise’s Prior Center
Monday
First Round
Rye Cove vs. Thomas Walker, 4 p.m.
Twin Springs vs. Castlewood, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Semifinals
J.I. Burton vs. Twin Springs-Castlewood winner, 7 p.m.
Eastside vs. Rye Cove-Thomas Walker winner, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
Finals
Third-Place Game, 4 p.m.
Championship Game, 7 p.m.
***
Hogoheegee District
Monday
First Round
Northwood at Patrick Henry, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Semifinals
At Lebanon High School
Rural Retreat vs. Patrick Henry-Northwood winner, 4 p.m.
Lebanon vs. Holston, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Lebanon High School
Third-Place Game, 4 p.m.
Championship Game, 7 p.m.
***
Mountain Empire District
Monday
First Round
Bland County at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Giles at Fort Chiswell, 6 p.m.
Grayson County at Galax, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
Auburn-Bland County winner at George Wythe
Galax-Grayson County winner vs. Fort Chiswell-Giles winner
Saturday
Finals
Site TBD
Third-Place Game
Championship Game
***
Mountain 7 District
Tuesday
First Round
John Battle at Union, 6 p.m.
Abingdon at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
Lee High at Wise County Central, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Gate City High School
Ridgeview-Abingdon winner vs. Wise Central-Lee High winner, 6 p.m.
Gate City vs. Union-John Battle winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
At Gate City High School
Third-Place Game, 6 p.m.
Championship Game, 8 p.m.
***
Southwest District
Tuesday
First Round
Graham at Tazewell, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Richlands Middle School
Virginia High vs. Marion, 6 p.m.
Richlands vs. Tazewell-Graham winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
At Richlands Middle School
Third-Place Game, 1 p.m.
Championship Game, 2:30 p.m.