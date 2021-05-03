2021 MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Battle expected to rule again

Hill is now playing at South Carolina-Upstate, but Cress still has talent to work with.

The Trojans opened the 2021 season with a 9-8 win over against Wise County Central. Junior Hanna Jo McReynolds starred at the plate and in the circle. Senior infielder Logan Leonard is another player to watch.

Deel and Dye are on the softball team at King University along with another former Battle standout in 2018 Mountain 7 player of the year Sydney Bailey.

UNION

The Bears (15-9) advanced to the second round of the 2019 Region 2D tournament before dropping a 4-0 decision to Lebanon.

Current King University player Marleigh Duncan was the star, hitting .450 while posting an 11-4 record in the circle. Three other regulars also graduated.

Hannah Mullins and Ava Collinsworth currently share the pitching duties for third-year coach Makenzie Cluesman, with Addison Toney at catcher.

The infield includes Bella Bascope (first base), Megan Day (second base), Lindsey Roberts (shortstop) and Braleigh Mullins at third. Sarah Barnette, Hannah Mullins and Rose Weitzman patrol the outfield.

Union opened this season with blowout losses to Gate City and Abingdon.