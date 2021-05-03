2021 MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Battle expected to rule again

ABINGDON
New coach Luke Wampler will rely on a pair of returning starters in senior first baseman Presleigh Miller and Furman University bound third baseman Lauren Woodall.
The youthful lineup includes sophomore Chloe Odum, junior Savannah Price and freshman Kinley Brooks in the outfield, with sophomore Saylor Baldwin at designated hitter.
Sophomore pitcher Kendall Yates will work with junior catcher Sydney Nunley. Juniors Ally Yeary (second base) and Haley Herndon (shortstop) round out the infield.
AHS (9-12) fell 11-0 to Tunstall in the 2019 Region 3D tournament after dropping a 2-1 thriller to Gate City in the district tourney. The Falcons are currently 1-1, with a win against Union.
“I’m really excited for our team. The players have worked extremely hard, and I can’t wait to see it pay off,” Wampler said.
GATE CITY
Veteran coach Cara Noe has the task of replacing five leaders, including current Milligan University standout Kate Pendleton.
During her three-year varsity run with the Blue Devils, Pendleton compiled 268 strikeouts in the circle and crafted a batting average of .360.
A couple of all-district performers return in senior shortstop Sarah Thompson and senior outfielder Kiersten Quillen. Thompson, who led GC to the 2020 VHSL Class 2 basketball title, also earned 2019 All-Region 2D honors in softball.
Along with Quillen (.356), the outfield mix includes senior Madison Dockery, sophomores Kally Wood and Kady Davidson, and freshman Makayla Bays. Sophomore K.K. Baker is at third base, with junior Abby Davidson at second and sophomore Savannah Monroe at first.
Senior catcher Avery Johnson (.307) will work at catcher. The pitching staff consists of senior Taylor Blevins, Abby Davidson and Baker.
GC (13-10-1) lost 8-0 to Lebanon in the 2019 Region D tourney opener. The Blue Devils opened this season with a 10-1 defeat of Union.
“We’re getting better each day, and I’m excited to see what this bunch brings to the table,” Noe said. “We have a competitive and fun group.”
LEE HIGH
No information was provided for Lee High.
The Generals posted a 5-14 record in 2019, falling to Union in the first round of the district tourney.
JOHN BATTLE
Hannah Cress made a splash in her debut season as coach of the Trojans in 2019.
Behind stars such as pitcher Madison Hill, catcher Maggie Deel and shortstop Haylee Dye, the Trojans (19-4) swept the Mountain 7 regular season and tournament titles before falling 8-2 to Richlands in the second round of the Region 2D tourney.
Hill is now playing at South Carolina-Upstate, but Cress still has talent to work with.
The Trojans opened the 2021 season with a 9-8 win over against Wise County Central. Junior Hanna Jo McReynolds starred at the plate and in the circle. Senior infielder Logan Leonard is another player to watch.
Deel and Dye are on the softball team at King University along with another former Battle standout in 2018 Mountain 7 player of the year Sydney Bailey.
UNION
The Bears (15-9) advanced to the second round of the 2019 Region 2D tournament before dropping a 4-0 decision to Lebanon.
Current King University player Marleigh Duncan was the star, hitting .450 while posting an 11-4 record in the circle. Three other regulars also graduated.
Hannah Mullins and Ava Collinsworth currently share the pitching duties for third-year coach Makenzie Cluesman, with Addison Toney at catcher.
The infield includes Bella Bascope (first base), Megan Day (second base), Lindsey Roberts (shortstop) and Braleigh Mullins at third. Sarah Barnette, Hannah Mullins and Rose Weitzman patrol the outfield.
Union opened this season with blowout losses to Gate City and Abingdon.
“This is going to be a rebuilding year as we are a young team,” Cluesman said. “I’m excited for this program in the years to come with this group.”
RIDGEVIEW
Fourth-year coach Kent Grant must replace six regulars from a 13-11 team that advanced to the Region 2D tournament before falling 6-0 to Richlands.
The lone returning starter is junior outfielder Brooke Frazier.
Senior Laci Williams shares the pitching duties with freshmen Caiti Hill and Braelyn Strouth.
The infield features senior Haley Mullins (first base), Hill (second base), Strouth (shortstop) and sophomore McKenna McFall at third.
Joining Frazier in the outfield are sophomores Macee Hensley and Sagen Boyd. Sophomore Destiny Fleming is in the mix as the designated player.
The Wolfpack opened this season with an 8-7 victory over Abingdon.
“We’re excited to be playing again,” Grant said. “We have very little varsity experience, but we’re looking to be better every time we take the field.”
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL
Youth is the word for the Warriors as second-year coach Allison Shortt has just one senior in versatile Maggie Shell.
The pitching load is shared by Bayleigh Allison, Jill Sturgill, Lexi Baker and Belle Crabtree, with Emily Sturgill and Taylor Cochran working at catcher.
Cochran, Shell, Crabtree, Lauren Jackson and Montana Sutherland are the candidates in the outfield.
Baylee Collins and Shell works at first base, with Sturgill, Allison, Jackson, Baker, Kaylee Crabtree, Kat Hopkins all in the infield mix.
Wise Central (8-10) relied on just two seniors in 2019, falling to Ridgeview in the first round of the district tournament.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-254