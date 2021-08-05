2 Bedroom Home in Nickelsville - $92,500

Check out this sweet, cottage style house in a country setting. Sitting on approximately 0.72 acres on Big Moccasin Rd in Nickelsville, VA is this 2 bedroom, 1 bath house. LOTS of updates and remodeling, including new kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, flooring, granite counter tops, new metal roof, plumbing, electric, mini-split heat air ductless heat pump. Exterior features an amazing view from front and back of the house, front, covered porch, screened in back porch, creek borders back of the property, open garage and shed needs some TLC, but great for storage. A survey is available. Well is located on an adjacent property, see deed for easement, new meter installed for well. Furnishings, washer, dryer, kitchen appliances will all convey. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Buyer/s to verify any and all information contained herein.