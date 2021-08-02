Looking for your own private getaway? First time on the market, you don't want to miss this one! Situated on 13 acres on the North Fork, this Riverfront cabin has it all! Equipped with almost 300' of river frontage, this custom built one-owner home features 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 2200+ sqft of finished living space, plus another 800+ sqft of garage space finished off with its own separate bathroom for when you come back from a long day of playing in the river! Promoting quality construction with hardwood floors, and an open concept to the gourmet kitchen highlighted with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, and so much more. This home comes with a HUGE Master bedroom on the main level paired with an en suite that has an attached laundry room, walk-in closet, his & her vanities, and a private ''water closet''. Whether you are looking for a getaway spot, airbnb, primary residence, etc. - this is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to be the second owner of an immaculately maintained cabin where you can enjoy a nice evening on the covered front porch overlooking the river on 13 acres for only $289k. Call today to schedule your appointment before it's too late!! All information contained herein is gathered from tax records, homeowner, and other third party sources which is deemed to be accurate, but subject to buyers or buyers agents verification.
2 Bedroom Home in Hiltons - $289,900
