2 Bedroom Home in Gate City - $85,000

The ideal country setting: spring-fed stream, winding two-lane road, rustic barn and a charming 2BR/1BA cottage. The home features vinyl windows, heat pump, a canning cellar and a new UV filtration system for the pristine spring water. Additionally, the home has a metal roof and is handicap-friendly with an access ramp. Sit on the front porch and forget about everything.

