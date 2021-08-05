2 Bedroom Home in Castlewood - $89,900

BACK ON MARKET THROUGH NO FAULT OF SELLER: located between Abingdon and Castlewood, on HWY 19, near the Lebanon exit,, this lovely brick cottage, sits in a country setting. 2BR, 1 BA with hard wood floors, over sized laundry room, covered back porch, and walk out basement, with plenty of storage space.2 out buildings for additional storagelots of rustic charm and move in ready,this home is located in a USDA eligible area.Don't let this one get away!