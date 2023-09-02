I can still smell the aroma of cedar from this amazing property. Want amazing mountain views with no maintenance? This house is brand new inside and out. This home is completely built from RED CEDAR grown locally from these very mountains. Board and batten with each board pre-drilled for 4-inch screws. The craftsmanship in the woodwork and detail work is simply breathtaking. All outer walls are 2 X 6 and has sprayed-in insulation. Louisiana Cypress tongue and groove ceiling on interior. 16 yards of concrete poured for footers. Highest electrical bill has been $100. Scott County fiber optic cable is currently being installed this week! Brand new Heartland stove is electric and gas. Custom kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. 22 acres including double-studded 100+ year old barn with apartment in top with electricity and bath. Acreage is completely fenced and cross fenced. Automatic waterers in field. Pond at top of property. 3 acres are wooded. Front porch, right side porch and left side porch to enjoy these beautiful Southwest Virginia Mountains. 35 minutes from Hard Rock Bristol Casino, 30 minutes from Abingdon and 40 minutes to Nascar Bristol Racetrack. An opportunity of a lifetime.