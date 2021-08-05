2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $99,900

Beautiful & Inviting Condo very close to downtown Bristol, VA-TN. No need to pay rent any longer. Own this spacious Floor Plan with lots of Storage. The well-groomed Front Entry features an Open Deck and attached Outdoor Storage Shed. The Large Living Room features crown molding, hardwoods, a bay window w/ plantation shutters, & built ins. The U-Shaped Kitchen is open to the Dining Area. The Kitchen is very efficient will all appliances conveying, and has a built - in Food Pantry. Just off the Dining/Office Area is an Open Deck with a partial privacy fence. Enjoy the seclusion and wooded landscape in the rear of this classy condo. There is a full Bathroom on the main living level. Upstairs, there are two large Bedrooms (walk-in & multiple closets) with a full Bathroom in between. Laundry is located upstairs-convenient to both Bedrooms & the Bath. The handy 220 sq. ft. Storage Loft is accessed by pull-down stairs. Lock Up & Leave...Enjoy Easy Living in Bristol, VA.