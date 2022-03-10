This home is being sold as is, where is, with no guarantee or warranties expressed or implied. Home offers 2 bedrooms (could be 3), 1 bathroom, living room, small kitchen, garage, and convenient to exits 5 & 7. Owner/Broker. Buyers & buyers agents to verify all information given, some info taken from 3rd party sources and shouldn't be deemed reliable until verified.
2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $99,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
The first time Allie Evangelista ever saw a slot machine was when she began working at a casino. Before becoming manager of another casino, sh…
Academics and football have always gone together for Justice Musser.
The four basketball teams from far Southwest Virginia still standing feature superb shooters, tenacious defenders, relentless rebounders, loyal supporters and passionate coaches.
In hiring a new head football coach, Wise County Central High School went back to the future.
Jordan Stout boomed some kicks and showed off his speed during the NFL Draft Combine on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Tennessee High is looking for a new football coach.
Honaker's girls haven't lost a postseason game since falling to Patrick Henry in the 2020 Region 1D Finals.
"I think both of our teams play a lot alike and take pride in playing great defense," said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. "Monday night should be a great game.”
The girls basketball team at Honaker High School took care of business in the usual way they do things on Monday night and you could say the triumph that put the Tigers in the state finals for the third consecutive year was Tailor made.