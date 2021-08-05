2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $94,900

**Great home in a convenient location. On the main level you'll find a spacious living room with wood flooring, kitchen with updated cabinets, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a large laundry room with closet. The basement is partially finished and has a den area plus another area with a work space, shelves and room for storage. There is also a large outbuilding in back for additional storage. Located within walking distance to downtown Bristol, shopping and restaurants.****-Year Built, Acreage, Zoning & Sq-ft taken from Tax Records & have not been verified. Schools have not been verified. Buyer or Buyer's agent to verify all info.-**