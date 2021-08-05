 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $94,900

2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $94,900

2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $94,900

**Great home in a convenient location. On the main level you'll find a spacious living room with wood flooring, kitchen with updated cabinets, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a large laundry room with closet. The basement is partially finished and has a den area plus another area with a work space, shelves and room for storage. There is also a large outbuilding in back for additional storage. Located within walking distance to downtown Bristol, shopping and restaurants.****-Year Built, Acreage, Zoning & Sq-ft taken from Tax Records & have not been verified. Schools have not been verified. Buyer or Buyer's agent to verify all info.-**

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts