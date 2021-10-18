2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $89,900

Home is less than 3 miles from The Bristol casino site! Newly updated throughout, featuring two bedrooms, a full bathroom with tub/shower combo, new HVAC, windows, roof, flooring, plumbing, paint, and bathroom and kitchen updates! Outside, maintenance free vinyl siding and two new porches! New addresses are being implemented in the area, this address will be 234 Harvey Lane Bristol VA 24201. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer/ Buyer's Agent to verify.