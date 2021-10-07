2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $89,500

Cute bungalow in a great Bristol VA location. This home comes with extra buildable lot in the city limits of Bristol VA. A Manufactured home can placed on the extra lot and it is possible to subdivide it for 3 total residences. Make sure you take a look at this property. Property has been rented 99% of the time over the past ten years. It comes with all the appliances including washer and dryer in laundry room with outside entrance. taxes are based on both lots and the house for one year