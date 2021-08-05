2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $88,900

*** TAKING OFFERS UNTIL 5:00 PM ON 6/15/21***Great opportunity to own just 2 blocks from the newly proposed Hardrock Hotel and Casino! Whether you live there yourself, or use it as an investment property, you'll find an updated kitchen, replacement windows, great closed in porch, back patio, detached garage, outside storage barn, and plenty of rose bushes to enjoy. Great VA location, near fantastic shopping, hospital, and Interstate access. You'll want to act fast on this one.