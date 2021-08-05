Affordable, well kept 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home within 10 minutes from the upcoming Hard Rock Casino in Bristol. There is great storage space in the basement and a nice deck on the front porch. This would make for a great investment property or first time home buyer. Come check it out today before its gone!
2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $87,500
Catching autism spectrum disorder early can improve quality of life. By recognizing early signs and symptoms, you can help children learn, grow and thrive.
Michael Stout, a 33-year-veteran of the Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office, took the oath of office Friday to become the city’s next sheriff.
Mac McClung did not get selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft, but the Gate City High School graduate is getting a chance with one of the most storied franchises in hoops history.
The showstopper from Southwest Virginia is getting a chance to showcase his skills for the Lake Show.
Bridging the $2.6 billion funding gap required to complete Virginia’s portion of the Coalfields Expressway might seem an impossible task, but don’t try telling that to lawmakers around these parts.
PREP FOOTBALL: Doug Hubbard to resign as head coach following football season, 39th at the helm of the Honaker Tigers
Doug Hubbard confirmed on Tuesday that the upcoming season would be his 39th and final leading the Honaker Tigers. Bristol Herald Courier Sports Correspondent Anthony Stevens initially broke the news.
ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon woman credits one of her first experiences as a local pageant winner more than 10 years ago for building the skill…
To watch Union High School’s Travis Turner on the sidelines of a football game is to see a reserved individual with a businesslike approach, a head coach who doesn’t show much emotion – a stone-cold expression coupled with his laser-like focus as each play unfolds.
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: So much fun it should be a national holiday
Content by Bristol Motor Speedway. The 61st running of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Sept. 16-18, a longtime beacon of patriotism, freedom and American pride, stands ready to deliver thrilling racing action once again at the “Holy Grail of Short Tracks” during Bristol Motor Speedway’s milestone 60th anniversary season.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — At a little after noon Monday, between welcoming 900 students to the new Bristol Tennessee Middle School and inviting the whole community in for an open house, principal Seymour Ray looked relaxed and happy.