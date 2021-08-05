 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $87,500

Affordable, well kept 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home within 10 minutes from the upcoming Hard Rock Casino in Bristol. There is great storage space in the basement and a nice deck on the front porch. This would make for a great investment property or first time home buyer. Come check it out today before its gone!

