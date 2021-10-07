2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $82,900

Super Cute Updated Townhouses in Popular Northwinds Townhouse Association. Its a great location with easy access to highway, Exit 7 and the falls. Van Pelt school district. 2 Bedrooms 1.5 baths, Includes All appliances. Would make a good starter or investment property. Owner has put updates in over the last few years, which include low boy water heater and composite wood deck, laminate flooring. It's Move in ready. Association fee is $60 per month.