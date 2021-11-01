2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $82,000

Wonderful Townhouse in a great Tri Cities location. property is currently rented and tenant will require 24 ours notice to show through showing time. Oversized primary bedroom with large closet and French doors open to an upstairs balcony. There are one full bath upstairs and and a half bath on main floor. The washer and dryer hook up are under staircase in the half bath. Large deck off Kitchen and dining room. buy Property presently rents for $595 with long term tenant 4+ years. tenant will be given 30 day notice at time of accepted offer. Make this a must see perfect for first time buyer or buy as investor with great tenant already ther. Northwinds HOA is $65.00 month and covers mowing and an outside HOA insurance policy.