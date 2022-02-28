 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $79,900

Great opportunity for a starter home or for someone who is downsizing and your mortgage payment would be much less than a rent payment ... or for an investor wanting a rental property since the average rent has increased 19% in the last 12 months. This home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a large living room and large eat-in kitchen. There's a laundry/mud room off the kitchen which then leads to the back yard. Check this one out! (Previous address - 705 Norfolk Ave) (Inspections welcome. Property being sold as-is.)

