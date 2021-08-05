2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $79,900

Nice townhouse located in Bellehaven subdivision, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Bristol. The $30 HOA fee covers yard maintenance along with access to the pool. Flooring is being replaced throughout, new carpeting upstairs along with laminante downstairs (excluding the tile bathrooms). New stainless steel appliances, new central air, new heat pump, along with a newer hot water heater replaced 3-4 years ago. All information herein taken from third parties, buyer/buyers agent to verify.