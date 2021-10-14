Great opportunity to own this move in ready 2 bedroom condo. Very close the lively downtown area. Living room has patio doors leading onto a balcony that overlooks the pool and tennis courts.Seller is related to agent.
2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $68,000
