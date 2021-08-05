 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $66,500

2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $66,500

2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $66,500

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath investment property or great for first time home buyer. Original hardwood floors and high ceilings. Home sits on a large lot with a creek in the back. The house itself is not in a flood zone. Located in Bristol VA close to shopping and restaurants. Don't miss out. Call your favorite realtor for your showing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts