2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $55,000

Stop paying rent and own your own place! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit is move in ready! Freshly painted throughout with new light fixtures, new master bedroom flooring, new flooring in both bathrooms and sparkling clean! Enjoy the community pool and tennis courts. Close to everything! Call before it's gone! Previous address was 1875 Lee Hwy, #47. Located in the second building, second entrance, third floor. Being ''Sold AS IS''.

