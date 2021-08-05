 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $49,500

2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $49,500

2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $49,500

Attention Investors!!! Come check out this fixer upper!! 3.8 Miles from the upcoming Hard Rock casino. 2br 1ba with a detached garage. The adjoining lot is included in the sale price. Internet unknown. SOLD ''AS IS'' with no warranties expressed or implied. Buyer and Buyers agent should verify any and all information prior to any offers.

