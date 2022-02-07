If you are looking for that cottage in the woods, look no further! Nestled in the foothills near the Mendota trail, this 2 br/ 1 ba cottage is situated on 30 acres. There is pasture land for your horses and livestock. This property boasts a creek, a barn and several acres of wooded property promoting serenity and privacy. The home offers a cozy living room, warmed by a wood burning stove. The kitchen features newer appliances, and opens to the dining room. There is a bedroom on the main level, as well as the large bathroom and laundry room. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with access to a wrap around deck where you can enjoy those 360 degree views. The home has had updates such as painting, a metal roof, some window replacement, updates to the porch/deck and the exterior has been stained and painted .There is a storage building with concrete floors and power for your storage needs.Square footage not guaranteed, based off of previous appraisal and insurance information, not tax records.
2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $280,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Last week, the torch was passed.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — In 1967, Kentucky native Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton was searching for a Chevrolet/Cadillac dealership to buy when he learned …
A popular Italian restaurant in Abingdon has reopened after a five-month renovation project.
BRISTOL, Va. — A temporary casino is rapidly taking shape inside the former Bristol Mall, and it’s expected to open around Memorial Day while …
LOCALS IN THE PROS: Mac McClung (Gate City) notches first pro triple-double for G League's South Bay Lakers
McClung finished with 29 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in what was his finest statistical performance of the season.
Figure skater Timothy LeDuc, competing with pairs partner Ashley Cain-Gribble, will be the first openly nonbinary U.S. athlete at the Winter Games.
It’s a snowy Friday night in far Southwest Virginia and one of the region’s most successful racers is finally taking a pit stop. Since competing in his first event at age 14, Meadowview’s Duke Bare has filled many roles in the sport.
5 p.m. Update: The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office continues to search for three inmates that escaped from jail Friday morning.
Two people from the Mountain Empire are among 39 indicted in an undercover investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization with ties to at least three states.
Michael Webb has resigned as the head football coach at Lebanon High School after five seasons leading the Pioneers, confirming the move in a …