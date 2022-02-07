 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $280,000

If you are looking for that cottage in the woods, look no further! Nestled in the foothills near the Mendota trail, this 2 br/ 1 ba cottage is situated on 30 acres. There is pasture land for your horses and livestock. This property boasts a creek, a barn and several acres of wooded property promoting serenity and privacy. The home offers a cozy living room, warmed by a wood burning stove. The kitchen features newer appliances, and opens to the dining room. There is a bedroom on the main level, as well as the large bathroom and laundry room. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with access to a wrap around deck where you can enjoy those 360 degree views. The home has had updates such as painting, a metal roof, some window replacement, updates to the porch/deck and the exterior has been stained and painted .There is a storage building with concrete floors and power for your storage needs.Square footage not guaranteed, based off of previous appraisal and insurance information, not tax records.

