2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $185,000

New address 230 Parkland Dr! Don't miss out on this wonderfully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single level home! Walking distance to Virginia High School, great views, private back deck, and close to shopping and entertainment! The living room has wonderful built-ins surrounding the wood burning fireplace with lovely wood floors throughout most of the home. The space currently being used as a den could easily be converted into a primary suite/3rd bedroom with private bath and deck access. This home features an attached garage with laundry, an attached carport, and handicap ramp, making access for everyone easy! Make your showing appointment today before it gets away!

