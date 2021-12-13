 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $159,870

2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $159,870

2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $159,870

Nice Brick Ranch on 2 acres in a great county location seeks new owner. This home has been well cared for by current owners for over 20 years. Beautiful updated bathroom. Pretty hardwood floors have just been exposed. Sellers are offering a $2000 allowance at closing for new carpet or hardwood refinishing. Arch roof installed in 2011, New Heat Pump in 2014, Upper and lower insulation, vapor barrier, New Front and Rear Doors and Garage Door all installed in 2020. Property has a fenced back yard with 12X16 Outbuilding equipped with power as well as an additional back yard outside the fence that makes for a great garden area. New driveway with parking area has recently been added. Don't miss seeing this wonderful property. Buyer to verify all info.Appointment Required

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Polier moves from Cavaliers to Catamounts
Sports News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Polier moves from Cavaliers to Catamounts

  • Updated

The next time Mason Polier delivers some pad-popping hits on the football field, he’ll be doing so for a team not located in Southwest Virginia.

The former Union High School star announced via his social media accounts on Thursday night that he is transferring from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to Western Carolina University.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts