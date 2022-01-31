2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $155,000

Looking for acreage and stunning country views? Look no further! This house offers a peaceful setting just minutes to The Pinnacle Shopping Center and the future casino. Enjoy the quiet country life with 3.75 acres to explore! There is also a detached two car garage with its own electric hookup and separate address. Home currently has 2 bedrooms but was previously a 3-bedroom house and could be converted back to 3 beds. New roof and gutters installed in 2021. When you see the views from the front porch you will be ready to put the finishing touches on this home and make it yours! Seller is MOTIVATED! Schedule your private showing today! Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all information. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.