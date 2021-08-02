 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $135,500

Great one level, brick home in super convenient location at exit 7. Good updates in recent years. Tilt insul glass windows, all brick exterior, beautiful hdwd floors, updated bath. Blown-in attic insulation. Kitchen/dining fpl is NOT used. Att 21.5' x 40' carport at rear (could accommodate 4 cars). 12'x16' yard storage bldg (wired). Full unfin. concrete bsmnt with laundry connections, 200 amp elect panel box, gas wall heater, 2 vents to HVAC. Shows GREAT. INFO OBTAINED FROM VISUAL WALK-THRU, OWNER, PUB REC (COURTHOUSE RETRIEVAL), COBV website; NOT WARRANTED; BUYER AND/OR BUYER'S AGENT TO CONFIRM/VERIFY. House was moved from another location MANY years ago (when I-81 was built).

