You won't want to miss out on seeing this completely remodeled two bedroom, one bath home situated on a corner lot inside the city limits of Bristol! The seller has done all of the hard work for you and this home is just waiting for its new owner! New roof, new siding, new windows, new flooring throughout, new front porch, new appliances in kitchen with soft close cabinets and drawers, fresh concrete driveway, and so much more! Don't miss the attic door as you're walking through the home, lots of space and potential there too. Schedule your private showing with your favorite Realtor today!
2 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $125,000
